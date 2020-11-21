BREESE — Fred L. Haegele, 97, formerly of Champaign, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Breese.
Fred was born on a farm in Wayne County, east of Barnhill. He was the youngest of five sons born to George T. and Katie Haegele.
After graduation from Fairfield High School, he enrolled in Southern Illinois University and finished two quarters before being drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served in the European Theater during World War II. After an honorable discharge, Fred returned to Southern Illinois University but later transferred to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to complete a bachelor’s and master’s degree in agricultural economics.
Fred served 38 years in the Cooperative Extension Service when it was part of the UI School of Agriculture. He was a youth adviser in Ford County at Melvin, then an assistant farm adviser in Livingston County at Pontiac. He served as a farm adviser in Cumberland County at Toledo before joining the State 4-H staff in Urbana, where he worked until retiring in August 1987.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, John, Vern, Floyd and Frank.
He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Alice Ivers, who he married over 71 years ago! He is also survived by their four children, Neal (Julie) Haegele, Sara (Doug) Fox, Lois (Albert) Joaquin and Glen (Beth) Haegele. They have seven grandchildren, Joshua, Daniel and Nicholas Haegele, John Fox, Danielle Joaquin and Gregory and Kathleen Haegele.
Donations may be made in his memory to the charity of your choice or to Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign, IL 61820.
Funeral services are pending. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please join Fred’s family in sharing photos and memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.