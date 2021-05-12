DANVILLE — Frederick James “Jim” Bean, 85, of Danville passed away at 6:45 p.m. Sunday (May 9, 2021) at Accolade Health of Danville.
He was born Feb. 17, 1936, in West Frankfort, the son of Elmer David and Ida Madeline (Hembrey) Bean. He married Myrna Arlene Tomlinson on Sept. 5, 1954, in Danville. She preceded him in death March 2, 2008.
He is survived by a son, Scott Bean of Danville; two sisters, Trixie Myers of Fithian and Georgia (Charlie) Strange of Danville; several nieces and nephews; and his special friend and companion, Carolyn Nightlinger.
Jim was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary Bean and Elmer Paul “Buddy” Bean.
Jim was a paratrooper in the U.S. Army. He worked at Danville Metal Stamping for over 50 years. He attended Lone Oak Church of Christ. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing cards.
A celebration of life will be at noon Thursday at Muncie Baptist Church with Charlie Strange officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the church. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park. Rortvedt Funeral Services, Tilton, is assisting the family. Online condolences at rortvedtfuneralservices.com.