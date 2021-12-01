RANTOUL — Frederick Wilbur Strater, 76, formerly of Rantoul, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
Fred was born May 4, 1945, in Black River Falls, Wis.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Frederick and Laurian (Meeks) Strater; wife of 44 years, Becky (Myers) Strater; and brother, Thomas (Joanie) Strater.
He is survived by his brother, Donald (Nancy) Strater; daughter, Michele Stuebe; grandchildren, Kyle Stuebe and Kacy Stuebe; great-grandchildren, Kyla and Jeremiah; chosen family, Kristie, Jeff, Travis and Danny; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
As a young boy, Fred's family moved to Monticello, where he would make many lifelong friends. Always hardworking, Fred recieved the Champaign-Urbana-Courier Outstanding Newspaperboy Award of the Year from 1960 to 1962 and was awarded a trip to Washington, D.C. for his efforts. The qualities to win the award were service, courtesy, honesty, perseverance, salesmanship, promptness and citizenship. All qualities Fred would demonstrate throughout his life.
Fred was a 1963 graduate of Monticello High School, and while he may not have lived there after graduation, he was always proud to call Monticello his hometown. Fred served in the Army from 1966 to 1967 and was stationed at both Fort Hood and Fort Sill, where he received his first formal training as a mechanic. Fred went on to have a 30-year career as a service manager for Sears.
A devoted husband, friend and “gear head,” Fred’s passion was restoring old cars and motorcycles, animals and traveling the drag racing circuit in their RV with his favorite driver, his wife, Becky, usually with a few cats or dogs along for the ride. They shared their love of animals and rescued dozens of pets over the years. In retirement, he enjoyed hosting family reunions and bonfires and taking fishing trips with friends to Baja, Calif. Fred will be remembered for his loyalty, quick wit and kind heart.
As per his wishes, no services will be held at this time.