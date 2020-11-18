MILFORD — Fredna Ray Glover, 80, of Milford passed away Friday (Nov. 13, 2020) at home in Milford.
She was born on June 7, 1940, in Dallas, the daughter of Fred Franklin and Faustene (Johnson) Ray. She married Wesley Glover in Ogden on July 1, 1965, and he preceded her in death on March 2, 2020.
Surviving are one daughter, Molly Glover of Milford; her mother, Faustene Nicoson of Hoopeston; two brothers, Dennis (Sheila) Ray of Newman and Jack (Pam) Ray of Rossville; one sister, Sandra (Bill) Wilson of St. Joseph; and her grandpuppy, Gretchen.
Fredna was a member of the Milford United Methodist Church. She was a 1962 graduate of the University of Illinois and worked on her master's at the University of Iowa. She loved reading and going on walks.
A private graveside service will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Milford, at a later date. Arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home, Milford.
Memorials may be made to Milford Ambulance Service or Crossroads Youth Center of Milford. Please share a memory of Fredna at knappfuneralhomes.com.