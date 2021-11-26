DANVILLE — Freida Trees, 76, of Danville passed away at 10:45 a.m. Monday (Nov. 22, 2021) at home.
She was born on Dec. 11, 1944, in Danville, the daughter of Aubra and Mary Gillen Dudley.
She married Gregory L. Trees on Sept. 24, 1987, in Florida. He survives.
Freida is also survived by her children, Bradley (Kim) Miles of Terre Haute, Ind., Shelley (Steve) Shafer of Tallahassee, Fla., Tobi (Eric) Burnett of Danville and Tash Trees of Oakwood; grandchildren, Michelle, Shannon, Amanda, Justin, Jessica, Nick, Bryce, Brennan, Grady and Griffin; and great-grandchildren, Riley, Tristan, Evan, Paisley, George, Nolan, Easton, Josephine and Shae.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Freida’s family was everything to her, and she especially cherished her grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Freida was a homemaker and loved the opportunity to watch her children grow up. She had a passion for interior decorating and ensured her home was always cozy and inviting for guests, no matter how many times she moved the furniture or redecorated. She enjoyed bowling and crocheting in her spare time.
A celebration of Freida’s life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Sunset Funeral Home-Urbas Chapel, 414 S. State St., Westville. Per Freida’s wishes, cremation will follow the visitation. She will be buried in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Oakwood, at a later date.
Please join her family in sharing memories through her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.