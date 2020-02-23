CHAMPAIGN — Frieda E. Grady passed away peacefully at home in Palm Coast, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
She was lovingly attended to by her great-granddaughter, Kaylee Wilken, and the remarkable caregivers of Vitas Hospice. Frieda was born in Tiskilwa to Christian and Nettie Giesenhagen. She attended business school in Kewanee and began working at Kraft Foods in Manlius in January 1958. Frieda later transferred to Champaign and continued to work at Kraft Foods until retirement in September 1994.
While working at Kraft, she expanded her circle of friends, and together they traveled the world. Oh, the fun they had! The friends also stopped at McDonald's for coffee and chat every morning before going to work at Kraft.
One morning, they had more than coffee. An armed robber rounded them up and locked them in the freezer! Once she was out of the freezer and had given her statement to the police, Frieda continued on to work! She liked to call herself “a tough old bird”!
Frieda also enjoyed reading, working puzzles, working in her yard and growing beautiful flowers! She was a longtime member of the Christian Church in Princeton.
In 1948, Frieda married Donald Grady. Together they had four children.
Her husband, Donald; son, Chris; and son-in-law, Jim Nickelsen, preceded Frieda in death.
She is survived by three children, Karen (Paul) Hopman of Palm Coast, Gary (Debbie) Grady of Princeton and Cathy (Jim) Nickelsen of New Lisbon, Wis.; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.