LeROY — G. Edward McConkey, 84, of LeRoy passed away at home Tuesday (Feb. 15, 2022).
The rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City. Visitation will follow from 5 to 7 p.m., also at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Farmer City. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Farmer City.
Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.
Ed was born July 20, 1937, in Champaign, to Matthew Elden and Margaret Helena (Malloy) McConkey. He married Lynne Kay Hauptmann on Feb. 6, 1965, in Homewood.
Survivors: wife Lynne Kay McConkey of LeRoy; daughters Ann (Jeffrey) Umland of Farmer City and Julie (Frank) Sylvester of Farmer City; sister Marilyn Miller of LeRoy; grandchildren Quinten (Michelle) Butson and Benjamin, Kathryn and Rachel Umland; and great-grandchild Josilyn Butson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gerald McConkey; and sister, Margie Ann McConkey.
Ed was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Farmer City and Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord in Ft. Meyers, Fla. Ed attended the University of Illinois for agriculture and then went to St. Ambrose College, Davenport, Iowa. He farmed in the Sabina area from 1958 to 1988. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.