MANSFIELD — G. Larry Welch, 78, of Mansfield passed away at 7:19 p.m. Monday (Feb. 17, 2020) at his residence.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mansfield, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Larry was born Oct. 29, 1941, in Bellflower, a son of George Mason and Evelyn Elaine Stockwell Welch. He married Karen D. Kammeyer on June 15, 1963, in Bellflower.
Larry is survived by his wife, Karen of Mansfield; son, Craig (Seleena) Welch of Farmer City; daughter, Angela (Chris) Mitchell of Mansfield; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and four 4 half brothers, Rick (Sandra) Bradbury, Gary (Deb) Bradbury, Bruce Bradbury and Brian (Linda) Bradbury.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, James L. Welch; granddaughter, Allison Welch; four sisters; two brothers; and a half brother.
Larry retired from the United States Postal Service in Champaign. He was a U.S. Army veteran.