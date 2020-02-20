SAVOY — Gabriel “Drew” Ackman, 51, passed away at home in Savoy on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Drew was born on Feb. 13, 1968, to Rebecca Swan and Donald Ackman.
He attended Champaign schools and was a successful service adviser at several car dealerships in the Champaign area.
He was preceded in death by his father and paternal and maternal grandparents.
Drew left behind his sons, Alexander, Andrew, Austin and Jackson; sister, Julie Yeoward; brothers, John Ackman and Matthew Ackman; beloved nieces and nephew; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Drew enjoyed music and played the guitar; he loved the mountains, had a green thumb and enjoyed caring for flowers and plants.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Cremation rites have been accorded by Illiana Cremation Society. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.IllianaCremation.com.