CHAMPAIGN — Gabriele Cooper, 78, passed away Thursday (April 8, 2021) at home in Champaign.
She was born on Feb. 7, 1943, in Berlin, Germany.
Gabriele is survived by her children, Claus Cooper, David Cooper and Gabi Cooper; grandchildren, Rayne, Kiley, Jacqueline, Elizabeth and Katherine; and siblings, Claus and Elizabeth.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Randy Cooper.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Please join her family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.