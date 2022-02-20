DANVILLE — Gabriele Doellner, or “Gabby” by those who dared spark her ire — “It’s GABRIELE, not Gabby!” — passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at the age of 77. She took her final breath in her son’s arms.
Gabriele emigrated to the United States from Munich, Germany, as a 21-year-old widow with her toddler son, Christian. She worked factory jobs in the Midwest as the proverbial fish out of water, providing a marked contrast to her physical beauty. This was a testament to her devotion to Christian, where no sacrifice was too great.
Gabriele took great pride in being a union steward during her factory years. A dyed-in-the-wool Democrat, Gabriele would spend the Trump presidency screaming at CNN, and hanging up on former friends, aka Trump voters, on the phone.
Gabriele was a voracious reader, Truman Capote being her favorite writer. Combined with her love of books was her love of movies. Her favorites included "Papillon," "Doctor Zhivago," "Serpico," "Raise the Red Lantern," "Young Frankenstein" and the HBO series "The Wire" and "The Night Of." Returning home from work on Friday nights in the '70s, Gabriele would make it a weekly ritual to wake up Christian and spend the night together watching Sammy Terry’s "Nightmare Theater."
Gabriele’s artistic passions would impact Christian, who would study film in college as a result of the aesthetic foundation his mother laid for him.
But in the end, Gabriele’s greatest love was animals. Well, that and QVC — much to the detriment of her credit score. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show was a yearly highlight that Gabriele took great joy in watching.
Gabriele is survived by her son, Christian.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Fairchild Animal Hospital in Danville.