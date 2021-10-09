LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gail Lynn Bowen died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday (Oct. 6, 2021).
He was born Nov. 21, 1946, in Bloomington, the son of Bert and Pauline Bowen. Lynn graduated from Saybrook-Arrowsmith High School, Class of 1964. Following graduation, he served proudly in the U.S. Navy on the USS Ticonderoga from 1967 to 1971. After his time in the service, he earned his associate degree from Parkland College.
On Feb. 14, 1978, Lynn Married Jacqulyn Tammen. They celebrated 43 years of marriage in February 2021. Along with spending time with family, he loved to go fishing, fishing and more fishing. Through the years he also gained a passion for collecting fishing equipment.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Richard, and sister, Wanda.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqulyn; sons, Brad and wife Allison of Conway, Ark., Brendon of Spring, Texas and Steve and wife Marya from Bryant, Ark.; and daughter, Tara and husband Thad of Mansfield.
He is also survived by 18 grandchildren, Taylor, Taryn, Alyssa, Justin, Riley, Sammy, Christian, Tristan, Morgan, Reid, Gage, MacKenzie, Tayton, Traycen, Troyer, Jack, Keaton and Will; five great-grandchildren, Killian, Keiran, Ari, Alannah and Laikyn; one brother, Dennis Bowen and wife Michelle of Saybrook; and sister-in-law, Connie Carrell of Lees Summit, Mo.
A private family service of remembrance will be held Sunday, Oct. 10. Those who choose to remember Lynn in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the Humane Society of your choice.