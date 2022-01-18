MAHOMET — Gail Allbright Sampson was born Feb. 4, 1938, in Morehouse, Mo. She received her nursing degree from the Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes Jewish College in St. Louis, where she met a young dentist named Richard Sampson. They were married in 1958 and had a beautiful life together for 52 years before his passing in 2010.
She was a loving mother of four children, Gregg Sampson, Kari Sampson, Kurt Sampson and Laura Beck; and doting grandmother of six, Crosby, Chandler, Corbin, Campbell, Anna and Johnny. She is also survived by a brother, Frank Allbright; a sister, Janet Yenne; and a large group of loving friends.
Gail spent most of her life in Champaign and more than 50 summers in Frankfort, Mich. In her later years, she moved to Bonita Springs, Fla. She was known for her strong hugs, skills on the tennis court, always speaking the truth and for her sweet tooth.
“What’s the point of being married to a dentist if you can’t eat as much chocolate as you want?” she would say with a twinkle in her eye.
She was passionate about giving back to her community. She was active in many local charities, including the Junior League of Champaign-Urbana, Burnham City Hospital Auxiliary, Matthews House and Meals on Wheels.
Her life will be celebrated this summer in Frankfort.
She touched many lives with her generosity and kindness. She will be sorely missed.
We love you, Mama!