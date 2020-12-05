GILMAN — Gail Y. Sanders, 82, of Gilman passed away Tuesday (Dec. 1, 2020) at Avondale Estates, Elgin.
She was born on Jan. 29, 1938, in St. Louis, the daughter of Cecil and Fanchon (Graff) Yarger. Gail married Ronald J. Sanders on July 10, 1965, in Richmond Heights, Mo., and he preceded her in death on June 2, 2018.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and one sister.
She is survived by one son, Kent R. Miles of Seymour; three stepdaughters, Kim Sanders of Olathe, Kan., Kris (Tom) Tapocik of Springfield and Karel (Kenneth) Troxell of Washington; one granddaughter, Arianna Melsome of Manhattan; and two stepgrandchildren, Mary Beth and Jimmy Tapocik.
Mrs. Sanders was a member of Onarga United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening and was very devoted to her granddaughter.
A visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 4, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Knapp Funeral Home, Watseka. Private funeral services will be held at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association. Please share a memory of Gail at knappfuneralhomes.com.