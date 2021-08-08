CAMAS, Wash. — Gail Cohen Taylor, formerly of Champaign-Urbana, passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2021, in Vancouver, Wash.
A private family burial was performed July 27 at River View Cemetery, Portland, Ore.
Gail and her husband, Al, lived in the Champaign-Urbana area for almost 40 years. Gail worked as an editor at the National Council of Teachers of English and Illinois State Water Survey.
When she was 49, Gail went back to school and received a master of social work degree from the University of Illinois. She then worked as a therapist in the adolescent mental-health unit at Provena United Samaritans Medical Center in Danville. When that unit closed, she worked in private practice at Siefert Counseling in Danville. She was a caring and insightful therapist and helped many troubled teens and adults.
She and Al took lessons at the Regent Ballroom and enjoyed ballroom dancing, during which she would continually and discreetly try to keep Al on the beat. She enjoyed gardening, reading and hiking, especially at Homer Lake and Allerton Park. Most of all, she enjoyed caring for her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Al Taylor; one sister, Lynne Cohen; two sons, Dave Weaver (Kim) and Ben Weaver (Amy); two stepdaughters, Jennifer Taylor-Burton (Britt) and Heather Davis (Clark); and seven beloved grandchildren, Sophie, Will, Vivian, Berit, Max, Addie and Rune.
She was loved by all and will be severely missed.
Please visit riverviewcemeteryfuneralhome.com to view Gail’s tribute page and offer condolences.