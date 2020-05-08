CHAMPAIGN — Garnet Lucille Kincaid, 100, passed away at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday (May 6, 2020) at Bickford Memory Care in Champaign.
She was born April 22, 1920, at home in Camargo, to Floyd and Lora (Gill) Long. Lora died of pneumonia when Garnet was 5 years old. Garnet married Leland Kincaid, and they were together for 63 years before he passed away in 2001.
Garnet is survived by four children, Jeanette (Ernest) Porter of Champaign, Harold (Ruthann) Kincaid of Mechanicsburg, Pa., Lora (Larry) Fogerson of St. Joseph and Julie (Bruce) Marine of Mooresville, Ind. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Koelsch; three brothers, Rex, Paul and John Long; a half brother, Dean Long; and a half sister, Marjorie Melton.
Garnet and Leland were members of the Pleasant Ridge Church until it was lost in a fire. Then they attended Newman Christian Church.
They lived on a farm east of Newman raising cattle, sheep and chickens along with corn and soybeans. Garnet was an excellent cook and tended a large garden with the help of her children.
She belonged to a monthly sewing club for over 50 years. She made many clothes for her family. She will be greatly missed by all of her family.
We appreciate all of the loving care from the Bickford staff for the last nine years.
Memorials may be made to Bible Baptist Church, Champaign, or Bickford Memory Care, 1002 S. Staley Road, Champaign, IL 61822.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Joines Funeral Home (401 W. Gillogly St., Newman) is assisting the family with arrangements.