PAXTON — Garnett Foley, 103, of Paxton passed away Saturday (March 12, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Feb. 23, 1919, in Gifford, the daughter of Stanley and Emma Price.
Garnett is survived by her sister-in-law, Betty Foley of Savoy, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Emma Price; husband, Everett Foley; daughter Dorothy Ruether; daughter Bonnie Aldrich; son-in-law, Carl “Fred” Aldrich; sisters, Thelma Kingston, Ruby Peer, Bessie Oakley and Neoma Troxel; and brothers, James Price, Jewell Price and Floyd Price.
Garnett loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed playing cards every day, spending time outdoors and working in her flower garden. Her beautiful smile and warm heart will be missed by all who knew her.
Graveside services will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at Glen Cemetery, Paxton. Cox-Knapp Funeral Home, Paxton, is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the American Stroke Association. Please sign her guest book at coxknapp.com.