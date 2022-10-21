URBANA — Garris Graham, 68, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 18, 2022) at home in Urbana surrounded by family.
Garris was born on Dec. 10, 1953, in New York City, N.Y. She lived in Brooklyn, N.Y., Syosset, N.Y., San Bernardino, Calif., Yigo and MongMong, Guam, Dover, Del., Solano County, Calif., Rantoul and, finally, Urbana for 21 years.
Garris’ extensive education included Western Connecticut State College, Parkland College, Illinois State University and a Master's of Education from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign.
Garris is survived by her husband, Stewart; daughters, Wednesday (Richard) Medlen of Rantoul, Melynda (Matthew) Rokke of Rantoul and Sarah (Tim) Loftus of Savoy; stepsons, Jeffrey (Cassie) Graham of Normal and Douglas Graham (Heidi Cray) of Portland, Maine; lifelong friend of 58 years, Joanne Cavera of Dumot, N.J.; and God family, Mauricio, Ana, Logan and Dominick Vieira.
Garris taught English language arts for 24 years. She began her career in Ludlow and continued on to teach at Eater Junior High School in Rantoul until her retirement 2017.
Garris was a voracious reader and avid world traveler. She and Stewart traveled to many exciting locations throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Europe, including Ireland. She also loved doing genealogy research and was able to locate and connect with several distant relatives through her research. Her greatest joy was her grandkids, Andrew Rokke, Gavin Martin-Loftus, Bridget Loftus, Lawrence Rokke, Maggie Loftus and Brennan and Archer Graham.
A celebration of Garris’s life will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Urbana, on Saturday, Oct. 22. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with a service to follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the Mills Breast Cancer Institute, St. Matthew Lutheran Church or the Eater Junior High School library.
Cremation rites have been accorded at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.