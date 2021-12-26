URBANA — Garry Dean Daniel, 62, of Urbana passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born May 6, 1959, in Indianapolis, the son of James and Mary (Carver) Daniel. He married Linda (Dorsett) Daniel on June 13, 1989.
Garry is survived by his wife; two sons, Jared Daniel and James Daniel; five daughters, Kirsten (Scott) Elmore, Amanda (Matthew) Pruitt, Karlee Jones, Melissa Dorsett and Elizabeth (Robbie) Blan; 11 grandchildren, Kinley Elmore, Kennadi Stamper, Kyler Stamper, Kiley Elmore, Skyler Plank, Kambri Willis, Jordan Pruitt, Kyleigh Glad, Zachary Pruitt, Victoria Blan, Carter Glad; his twin brother, Larry (Joni) Daniel; a sister, Sheryl Daniel; an uncle, Larry Williams; and a cousin, Bryan
(Valarie) Williams.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Daniel, and aunt, Jennie Williams.
Garry spent multiple years working in retail, as well as serving his country in the Army National Guard. Since April 2016, Garry served as elder for Webber Street Christian Church in Urbana. He also spent 29 years serving as a Mason.
He enjoyed singing, music, hunting and photography.
The family will hold a private service at a later date. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.