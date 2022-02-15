CHAMPAIGN — Gary A. Kingston, 79, of Champaign passed away Friday (Feb. 11, 2022) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
He was born on Aug. 9, 1942, in Paragould, Ark., the son of Harry and Eula (McGowan) Kingston. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the University of Illinois Materials Research Lab in 1997.
Gary was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Arkansas Razorbacks fan. He enjoyed traveling, was a collector of model trains and was also a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Savoy.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Leta; brother, Donald Kingston of Paragould; daughters, Andrea (Peter) Dixon and Polly (Phillip) Hoewing; and grandchildren, Kara Dixon, Justin Dixon, Zachary Dixon, Caleb Hoewing, Joel Hoewing and Benjamin Hoewing.
His parents preceded him in death.
Memorials may be made in Gary’s name to Cornerstone Baptist Church in Savoy.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Feb. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Services will be on Friday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home. He will be interred in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
