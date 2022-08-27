FISHER — Gary Lee Bidner, 74, of Fisher, formerly of Bellflower, peacefully passed away at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 23, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with his loving family by his side.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. Celebration of life services will be at 1 p.m. with the Rev. John McIntosh officiating. Burial with military honors will be held at Bellflower Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of his nephew, Chad Bidner, to the Illinois Wounded Warrior Project.
Gary was born Feb. 12, 1948, in Champaign, a son of Owen Donald and Norma Geraldine “Jeri” Kuntz Bidner.
He is survived by his mother of rural Fisher; children, Holly Bidner of Saybrook, Heidi Bidner of Mansfield and Brian Scott Bidner of Bellflower; eight grandchildren, Dylan Adair, Zackary Bottles, Kara Bidner, Brian Bidner, Kyra Watterson, Katie Shook, James Heinz and Harley Heinz; godson, Jeff Jackson of White Heath; and four sisters, Cheryl (John) Johnson of Mahomet, Susan (Steve) Martin of Osman, Gayle Jackson of Rantoul and Kim Clemmons of Fisher.
He was preceded in death by his father; a daughter, Dawn Marie Bidner-Stasi; two brothers, Aaron Julius (Jack) Bidner and Wayne Russell Bidner; and a nephew, Chad Wayne Russell Bidner.
Gary was a U.S. Marine veteran serving in Vietnam and was awarded a Bronze Star Medal with Combat “V” for heroic achievement. He was a member of the VFW and Bellflower American Legion. He was a lab animal care technician II at the University of Illinois Veterinary Medical Clinic for 31 years, retiring in 2001. He also farmed. Gary enjoyed gardening, trapping, hunting and fishing. He was a simple man who loved to be surrounded by his family and friends.