URBANA — Gary Eugene Bouck, 78, of Urbana passed away at 10:03 a.m. Monday (June 14, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, at Living Word Family Church, 1000 Park Ave., St. Joseph, with visitation one hour prior to the funeral (10 to 11 a.m.). Burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Gary was born July 12, 1942, in Oblong. Oblong is where he met and started dating his future wife, Darlene Wachtel, whom he would be married to for 58 years. He would pick her up for dates in high school in his ’57 Chevy, a car that is parked in their garage to this day. During his high school career, Gary was active in sports and school theater, where plays would be designed around him being the lead character. Upon graduation, he took computer classes at M.A.T.A. in Indianapolis and later was employed with the UI for 33 years managing Computer Consulting Services and Operations.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene of Urbana; a son, Ashley “Bo” Bouck of St. Louis; a daughter, Amber Beals (Roger Beals) of St. Joseph; four grandchildren, Chace, Christa Wynn, Josiah Beals and Jessa Beals; and two great-grandchildren, Payton Wynn and Emery Wynn. Also surviving is a brother, Jerry Hammond of Casey.
A widely-known characteristic of Gary was his love and participation in sports. He played many years of competitive basketball in Champaign leagues and continued to play in the Sunday night league at the St. Jospeh-Ogden High School gym until the mandated shutdown in 2020. That is not a typeo, he literally played full-court ball, no age bracket, until he was 77. His other past time love was golf, which he joyfully played and walked four days a week with the Stifle group at the UI Golf Course. His love of these games could only be matched by his feelings for those he participated with, but never more than when he got to golf with his son, Bo.
Gary not only enjoyed participating in sports, he also loved coaching them. Many years after retiring, Gary enjoyed coaching youth basketball, hoping to instill a lifelong love of sports in the youth. Along with teaching them the necessary basketball skills, he also passed along many valuable lessons in life. And should an interested young person happen across his path with an interest in learning golf, he was more than happy to oblige. Gary also enjoyed attending and sideline coaching the sporting events of family and friends. He always went out of his way to attend as many events as he could.
No description of Gary would be complete without acknowledging his faith in Christ and the characteristics that brought forth in him. Gary spent many years, along with Dar, as a youth leader at Urbana Assemblies of God. He loved teaching about Jesus, and his life was the example he set for them. Other notables about Gary would be his years as a member at Living Word Family Church.
Gary always made time for family and friends. Him and Dar could often be found in Casey on the weekends visiting with family. He was a loyal, loving, supportive husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed more than words can say.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com. The family asks that any acts of condolence be expressed in donations to Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center, 205 Wilbur Ave., Champaign, IL 61824, or online at checkout.securepds.com/processchurchdonation.aspx?id=1AC1DA0A-418F-44AC-8C7C-BF2710FC103A.