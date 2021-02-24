PAXTON — Gary Eugene Cabbage, 61, of Paxton passed away at 6:08 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 21, 2021).
Burial will be in Ridgeland Township Cemetery, Thawville, at a later date.
Gary was born Aug. 26, 1959, in Fairbury, the son of Bevard Maurice Cabbage and Anna Mae Stow. He married June Bristle; she preceded him in death Sept. 14, 2014.
He is survived by one brother, Douglas Cabbage of Red Level, Ala.; and two sisters, Tami (Chuck) Shedd of Rantoul and Cindy Cabbage of Buckley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Anita Sellek; and grandparents, Paul and Gertrude Cabbage and Earl and Esther Stow.
Gary graduated from Ford Central High School. He was a member of the Carpenters Union. He enjoyed horses, riding Harleys and, most of all, his dog, Sassy.
