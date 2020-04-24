CHAMPAIGN — Gary Cardwell, 58, of Champaign passed away on Thursday (April 23, 2020) in Paxton. He was born on Feb. 7, 1962, in Urbana, the son of Charles and Shirley (Knell) Cardwell; he was their early Valentine's present.
Gary is survived by his parents; sister, Christina Cardwell (Champaign); children, Gary Jr. (Florida), Jack Cardwell (Indiana) and Haley Cardwell (Lincoln, Ill.); eight grandchildren; and a special mention to Nathan Zimmers, who Gary treated as a son.
He is preceded in death by an infant daughter and three grandchildren.
Gary enjoyed building things; from early childhood, he would dismantle his toys and rebuild them to his liking, and his carpentry skills became his occupation. His hobbies included grilling out, Harley motorcycles and '60s and '70s vintage cars. His family has a fond memory of time spent in Texas when he thought he was a mechanical bull riding pro until someone turned it on.
Complications from diabetes shortened Gary’s life, but not his love for his family and true friends.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Carle Foundation Hospital and the staff at Accolade Healthcare and Senior Living in Paxton for the exceptional care and treatment he received while in their care.
There will be no service held for Gary at this time.
The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, with his arrangements.
