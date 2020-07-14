SIBLEY — Gary Davis, 66, of Sibley peacefully passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his home in Sibley with his wife and daughter Rendi at his side. He fought a long hard battle these past few years.
A memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City; causal dress is encouraged. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Davis Family.
Gary was born March 18, 1953, in Gibson City, a son of Glenn and Mildred Davis. He married Sherri Brokate on June 24, 1994, in Gibson City.
Surviving are his wife of 26 years, Sherri Davis of Sibley; two daughters, Rendi (Kelly Harris) O’Neal of Elliott and Tera (TJ) Roesch of Gibson City, and one son, Scott (Wendy) Davis of Mahomet; three brothers, Bob (Janet) Davis of Gibson City, John (Ruth) Davis of Gibson City and Steve (Polly) Davis of Las Vegas, and a sister, Debbe (Mike) Holmes of Champaign; four grandchildren, Kayla O’Neal of Fisher, Justin O’Neal of Mahomet and Summer and Tristan Roesch of Gibson City; and four great-grandchildren, Bekah O’Neal, Jessi O’Neal and Emily and Landen Vaughn.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jimmy.
He drove a semi-truck for over 40 years, having over a million miles to his credit and loved every mile ... most of the time. He started in a small trucking company in Bloomington and moved to J.M. Jones and SuperValu in Champaign. He owned his own truck for a couple of years before deciding to get off the long hauls and going back to Bloomington, pulling for Estes and then Saia before retiring.
The most important thing to Gary was his family. He enjoyed every minute spent with all of them and bragged on each one every chance he got. No matter what, the kids always brought a smile to his face.
In high school, Gary excelled at football and wrestling for the Gibson City Greyhounds. Gary was an avid golfer for many years. An injury made him give that up, yet he always brought laughs out on the course. In later years, he became a huge fan of Illini basketball and football, hardly ever missing a game. He also liked to follow the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. You could often find Gary at the “round table” drinking coffee with the fellas; he never missed a day.
He was a member of the Gibson City Moose Lodge and the Gibson City United Methodist Church.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Carle Hospital for the care given to Gary while a patient there over the last couple of years. A special thank you to Carle Hospice and “Gary’s Team” — Wendy, Rachael, Kassi, Elizabeth and Vicki, who made this journey more bearable. The care, soft words, hugs and support shown to us will never be forgotten. We know that you felt our pain; you truly all are angels.
Online condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.rosenbaumfh.com.