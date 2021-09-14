TILTON — Gary E. Huls, 68, of Tilton passed away at 8:20 a.m. Friday (Sept. 10, 2021) in Oakwood.
He was born Dec. 31, 1952, in Danville, the son of Eugene and Beverly Joan (White) Huls. He married Diana L. Hensley-Powell on Oct. 5, 1991, in Danville. She survives in Tilton.
He is also survived by his mother, Beverly Joan Huls; two daughters, Crystal (Kris) Suchaczewski of Danville and Angela Powell of Danville; two sons, Dwayne Huls of Hoopeston and Billy Powell Jr. (Melanee Buck) of Danville; one sister, Diane (John) Allison of Williamsport, Ind.; one sister-in-law, Bess Huls of Danville; 11 grandchildren, Garrett Huls, Megan Suchaczewski and Kaleb Suchaczewski, Aiden Huls, Dillon Huls, Madison Huls and Logan Kasallis, Kyle Pratt (Alyssa Schendel) and Macee Pratt (Austin Lynch) and Skyela Beninato and Tucker Powell; two great-grandchildren, Aria and Dreyden Beninato; and five nieces and nephews, Shawn (Dana) Allison, Shane (Blythe) Allison, Jessica (Jordan) St. John, Adam Huls (Kayla Dillman) and Jennifer (Jake) Heidrick.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Huls; brother, Ronnie Huls; and grandson, Dylan Suchaczewski.
Gary was a farmer and worked as a custom applicator for over 30 years, most recently working for Helena Chemical Company until his retirement. He was a member of CrossRoads Christian Church in Danville, where he volunteered his time doing construction work. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, hunting and watching his grandkids play sports.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at CrossRoads Christian Church, 3613 N. Vermilion St., Danville. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at the church with Pastor Miles Clark officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Danville.
Memorials may be made to Hanging Rock Christian Camp, 6988 S. State Road 263, P.O. Box 218, West Lebanon, IN 47991, or CrossRoads Christian Church, 3613 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61832.
Please visit anderson-funeral-home.com to view Gary’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences. Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston, is handling the arrangements.