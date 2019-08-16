Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.