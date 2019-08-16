BELLEVILLE — Gary F. Decker of Belleville, formerly of Sidney, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, after a short illness.
Gary was born on Oct. 11, 1939, to Ferrell and Linna Bostic Decker in Hutton, Ill. He married Judith Churchill of Longview. She preceded him in death in 1994.
He is survived by three sons, Tim (Lisa) Decker of St. Joseph, Joe (Anita) Decker of Taylorville and Shane (Destiny) Decker of Watertown, Minn.; nine grandchildren, Tyler Decker, Nick Decker, Devlin Decker, Ron Decker, Amanda Decker, Sydney Decker, Eric Decker, Shelby Decker and Nola Decker; and his brother, Ron Peery of Belleville.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Andy Decker.
Gary served in the Army as a Ranger and will have a military funeral at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery in St. Louis on Aug. 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. There will be no visitation.
Memorials may be made to The Gary Sinise Foundation for veterans or donor’s choice.