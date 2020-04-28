TUCSON, Ariz. — Gary Grimm, born and raised in Tolono, died at his home in Tucson, Ariz., on Wednesday (April 22, 2020).
Born in 1939 to Phyliss and N.C. Grimm of Tolono, Gary was a 1957 graduate of Tolono Unity High School. He attended Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, where he received both his bachelor's and master's degrees.
While in Carbondale, Gary met and married his wife of 56 years, Janet, who preceded him in death in 2017. Gary taught school and coached basketball in West Frankfort, Ill., for several years before relocating to Carthage, Ill., where he worked for the Regional Gifted Extension for the Illinois Department of Education.
Later, he co-founded Good Apple, an educational publishing company. He was active in many community service positions, such as Kiwanis and library board, and helped jump-start efforts for a new hospital building. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
Gary was an avid tennis player whose ambitions far exceeded positive outcomes. He did have a dangerous one-handed backhand. He enjoyed traveling, Spain being his favorite place.
In 2009, Gary moved to Tucson to be near his son, Ryan, and grandaughter, Ainsley. He relished the weather and new friends. Gary had a nice outlook on life and always demonstrated the benefits of staying positive.
Gary is survived by his son, Ryan, and grandaughter, Ainsley, both of Tucson. Other survivors include two brothers, Terry Grimm (Shirley) of Tolono and Jeff Grimm (Donna) of Villa Grove; four nephews, Dale Grimm, Todd Grimm, Sean Grimm and Bart Grimm; and one niece, Julie Bible.
In light of the present climate, a private ceremony will be held. Memorials can be made to his grandaughter Ainsley's school: Immaculate Heart School, 410 E. Magee, Tucson, AZ 85704.