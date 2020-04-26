MAHOMET — Gary E. Hall, 81, died at 1:16 p.m. Thursday (April 23, 2020) at home in Mahomet.
There will be a graveside funeral service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Gary was born on Aug. 28, 1938, in Indianola, a son of Glenn and Imogene (Eveland) Hall. He married the love of his life, Patricia A. Van Deventer, in Urbana on June 21, 1959.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia of Mahomet; one son, Greg (Marcy) Hall of Mahomet; two grandchildren, Chelsie (Ryan) Elmer of Mahomet and Grayson (Jenna) Hall of Mahomet; three great-grandchildren, Logan and Reagan Elmer and G. Elliott Hall; and one brother, Steve (Donna) Hall of Denver.
He retired from the UI as a printshop foreman in 1997, after 36 years of service. He loved spending time in his woodshop, building everything from primitive crafts to beautiful pieces of furniture. He was also a skilled home builder and built all three homes his family lived in, as well as years of remodeling many homes in the community.
Whether it was camping with his family or cycling with his best friend Bruce, he lived life to the fullest. Gary was a friend to all and never missed the opportunity to extend an invitation to church. He was a member for 50 years at First Church of the Nazarene and for the last 21 years at Grace Church of Mahomet, where he always enjoyed being involved and volunteering his time. Above all, his greatest joy was his family, and he will be dearly missed.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.