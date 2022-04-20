RANTOUL — Gary L. Huls, 72, of rural Rantoul died at 4:14 a.m. Monday (April 18, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with Pastor Michael Stoerger officiating. Burial will follow in Beckman Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 22, at the funeral home.
Gary was born Jan. 29, 1950, in Urbana, the son of Dick and Hilda Duitsman Huls. He married Leslie Bullock on Feb. 17, 2017, in Urbana. She survives.
Along with his wife, Leslie, he is survived by two daughters, Danielle (Jesse) Sutton of Charleston, S.C., and Jaclyn Huls of Charleston; two sons, Drew (Madison) Tome of Melvin and Jordan (Amber) Tome of Loda; two granddaughters, Kaiya and Finley Tome; and one sister, Beulah (Gene) Severins of Thomasboro.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Bennett Tome.
Gary graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1968. He retired from Kraft Foods after 37 years. Gary spent his entire life farming, which was his passion.
He was a member of Pheasant’s Forever, the NRA and the Champaign County Farm Bureau. He enjoyed hunting and shooting.
Memorials may be mad to an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.