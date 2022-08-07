URBANA — Gary L. Thomas, 72, of Urbana passed away on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born on April 10, 1950, in Clinton, Ind., the son of Richard O. Thomas and Lula (Bennett) Jones. He married Joan M. Henson on June 9, 2008, in Jamaica.
Gary is survived by his wife, Joan; sons Richie (Abigail) Thomas of Hobart, Ind., Robert Thomas of Pooler, Ga.; stepdaughters Michelle (Dwight) Miller of Kansas, Mo., Jennifer (Jherami) Carr of Tucson, Ariz., Rebecca Garner of Mahomet; grandchildren Owen Thomas, Tegan Thomas, Kathryn (Jacob) Olson, Kyle (Reilly) Johnson, Tiffany Miller, Mackenzie Carr, Madison Carr, Broderick Carr, Jackson Miller, Richard (Genia) Miller, Dylan Lehigh; great-grandchildren Josiah Olson, Ivy Olson, Charlotte Olson, Silas Miller, Jason Terran; brothers Steven Thomas and Randal (Marla) Thomas, both of Clinton, Ind., Richard A. (Jackie) Thomas of Pennsylvania; sisters Trudy (Gary) Graham, Terry (Phil) Chilton, both of Clinton, Ind.; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Kenny Thomas.
He worked as a retail manager for CVS and Osco. He enjoyed fishing. Family was important to Gary, especially his great-grandchildren!
Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana. Visitation will be from 10-12 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be made at www.renner-wikoff.com.