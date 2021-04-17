MATTHEWS, N.C. — Gary Dean Martinie, Ph.D., of Matthews, N.C., died Thursday morning, April 8, 2021, at the age of 77. He was surrounded by his loving wife and three children as he passed into heaven.
Memorial services will be held near the farmlands of Gary’s childhood home of Longview (just south of Champaign). Visitation services will be held at Joines Funeral Home, 1375 Illinois 130, Villa Grove, on Saturday morning, April 24, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Christian services will be held following the visitation at noon at the Fairfield Cemetery Chapel, N County Road 2580 East, Newman. Interment and graveside services will follow. All are welcome.
Gary was born in Champaign to the late Horace Edgar (Mike) and Mary Nelle (Martin) Martinie and lived in Longview for much of his youth.
He was predeceased by two of his brothers, Jay and Kent, both of whom died early in life; and his older brother, Galen (Marty) Martinie, and sister-in-law, Maureen.
Gary is survived by his wife of 55 years, Yvonne (Burkhart); daughter, Valerie Martinie of Matthews; son John and wife Janet (Bule) Martinie of Charlotte, N.C.; and son Daniel and wife Shauna (Hamilton) Martinie of Matthews.
Gary is also survived by six grandchildren, Marybeth, Grace, Jay, Gwendolyn, Lilyana and Maryn Martinie.
Gary leaves behind his three sisters, Sharon (George) Limbert, Mary (Gerry) Glasgow and Sara (Jack) Cheely; younger brother, Clarence/Butch (Charlotte) Martinie; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gary graduated from ABL High School, where he was an outstanding student, excelling in academics, student government and multiple sports. He earned his bachelor of science in chemistry from Eastern Illinois University, which is also where he met and married his wife, Yvonne. Gary earned a Ph.D. in research and analytical chemistry from Northern Illinois University and lived in Sycamore and DeKalb for several years. His three children were born during his time there.
Gary and family moved to Connecticut in 1975, where he worked for Uniroyal Corporation, living in the towns of Cheshire and Southington. He moved to Chester County, Pa., in 1980 to work at ARCO Chemical Company, located in Newtown Square. Gary and Yvonne raised their three children in Exton, Pa., as members of the Sts. Phillip and James Parish. He later worked for High Point Chemical Corp., High Point, N.C., before moving overseas in 1992 to Saudi Arabia to work for Saudi Aramco. Gary served as the director for research for Aramco, the largest oil company in the world, until his retirement in 2006.
Gary and his wife returned from Saudi Arabia and moved to North Carolina in order to be closer with their grown children, living in Graham, N.C., and finally Matthews. Gary continued to teach after his retirement. Throughout his life, Gary taught at several schools, including teaching science and chemistry at Belvidere Junior High, Belvidere; fire science at the University of New Haven, New Haven, Conn.; Hugh M. Cummings High School, Burlington, N.C.; Randolph Community College, Asheboro, N.C.; and Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, N.C. Gary’s last position was as visiting professor of chemistry and teaching chemistry at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Greensboro, N.C.
Gary was an accomplished athlete in high school, competing in basketball, football and track and field. Later, as a father, he coached many of his children’s teams and was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Bears as well as the Fighting Illini.
Gary was a devoted family man and will be forever loved and missed.