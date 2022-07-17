RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Gary Lee Meneley, 79, of Riverview, Fla., formerly of Pesotum, passed away July 10, 2022.
Gary was born and raised in Pesotum, a son of Marlowe and Loretta Meneley. He was a 1960 graduate of Unity High School. He later graduated from Carthage College, where he played baseball and basketball.
He joined the Army in 1966 during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Korea, where he was assigned to a special services unit entertaining troops by playing baseball, basketball and singing in the chorus.
After the Army, he returned to Pesotum, where he worked in the family business, Meneley Construction, and later Church Planning Associates. He married Sharon Marsh and raised three children.
He enjoyed participating in local athletics both as a player and later a coach. He spent 25 years with the Crusader Quartet singing southern gospel music and sharing the word of God. After moving to Florida in 2000, he enjoyed coaching basketball at the local high school and singing at retirement communities.
He is survived by his children, Christopher (Azalea) Meneley, Augie (Megan) Meneley and Kari (Bob) Bryant; a sister and brother, Marla (Joe) Figard and Mahlon “Fuzz” (Sandy) Meneley; five grandchildren, Sarah, Savannah, Logan, Beau and Bella; and six nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, former wife, and infant daughter, Cami Jo.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Pesotum United Methodist Church, Pesotum. Burial will be in Davis Memorial Cemetery, Pesotum.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pesotum United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.