CHRISMAN — Gary Mills, 77, of Chrisman passed away at noon Saturday (May 22, 2021) at home.
He was born to Allen and Kathline Ruth (Morgan) Mills on Feb. 3, 1944, in Danville. He was united in marriage to Susan Anderson on June 15, 1968. She will miss him dearly.
Gary will also be missed by his children, Lon M. Mills of Noblesville, Gary Andrew Mills of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and Karin S. (Rodney) Eslinger of Homer; grandchildren, Katelyn "Scarlett" Eslinger, Christian Franklin Morgan Mills Tolbert, Alexis Nicole Mills Tolbert and many extended special grandchildren; siblings, James Lee (Linda) Mills, Donald Joe (Debbie) Mills, Dennis Ray (Susan) Mills and Steven Kent (Gail) Mills; special friends, Joe and Donna Tolbert; as well as numerous friends, fellow bus drivers and students.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Gary graduated from SIU-Carbondale, where at first sight he fell in love with his wife, Susan. He was known as the original owner of a 1974 Volkswagen called “The Thing.” He spent 43-plus years teaching and driving a bus for the Georgetown school district. During his life, he also enjoyed running detasselling groups for 25 years and running Mills Green House for 24 years.
Gary spent every Sunday at Shelbyville Beach swimming with his family. He loved to take his wife ballroom dancing. Gary’s favorite time was Christmas, which he loved decorating for. He also enjoyed gardening and spending time in the woods with family. He will be missed by the many lives he touched and especially by those who loved him.
A celebration of Gary’s life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at Vermilion Grove Friends, 3760 North 1500 Eeast Road, Ridge Farm, with Pastor Joe White officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, IL 61846. He will be laid to rest in Vermilion Grove Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in his name to Vermilion Grove Friends or Chrisman Public Library. Please join his family in sharing memories through his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.