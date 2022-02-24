CISCO — Gary N. Muse, 79, of Cisco passed away at 11:58 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at his residence.
Gary was born Oct. 5, 1942, in Monticello, the son of Jack and Helen (Cox) Muse. He married Phyllis Sharp Vannote on Nov. 25, 1993, in Cisco.
Gary is survived by his wife, Phyllis Muse of Cisco; six children, Jeff Muse (Tobi Wilder) of Sidney, Shannon Taylor (Tim Wegrich) of Monticello, Charles Day of Champaign, A.J. Day (Jodi Hardwick) of Monticello, Tony Vannote of Monticello and Connie (Jim) Walsh of Cerro Gordo; five grandchildren, Tyler, Trevor, Tori, Emily and Rachael; a great-granddaughter, Murphy; two brothers, Tom (Angie) Muse and John (Sally) Muse, both of Monticello; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Cory and JR; a sister, Carolyn Vance; a nephew, Doug Waldman; and a niece, Bridget Bureau.
Gary was a farmer. He was in the Army National Guard from 1962-1968. Gary was plant manager for Custom Farm Services for four years, worked part time for Wilbur’s Electric for 28 years and farmed, worked as facility manager for Best Western Hotel in Monticello for four years, and before retirement, he worked at Carle Foundation Hospital for 10 years.
Along with being a huge country music fan, his hobbies included woodworking, spending time with his family, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and collecting John Deere memorabilia. In his younger years, Gary enjoyed taking his family to go-kart races and tractor pulls.
Gary and Phyllis have been the longtime sponsors of The Mutton Bustin-JR Muse Memorial at the Piatt County Rodeo.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, 215 E. Washington St., Monticello. Funeral services will follow at noon with military rites. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Cisco Fire Department or Cisco United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be offered at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.