CHAMPAIGN — Gary P. Brownfield went to be with the Lord on Thursday (Feb. 27, 2020). Gary was born on Oct. 24, 1963, to Thomas E. Brownfield and Glenadine Cook Null.
He is survived by his wife, Terri Shirley Brownfield; his children, Jeff Brownfield (Rachael), Karren Fortado (JP), Joshua Brownfield (Stephanie Melchi), Dawn Cavanaugh and Amanda Hewitt (Josh); his siblings, James Smith (Bernice), William Brownfield (Janice), Dorothy Carlson, Debbie Roof (Doug), Bonnie Coffman (JR), Howard Brownfield (Maria), Mary (his twin) Belz (Anthony), Carla Pinaire (Bryan), TG Brownfield, Jeff Pizell (Janie Hawn), Heather Darling, Amanda Bensyl (Regan), Carlotta Adams, Wilbur Adams and Candy Baker; adopted mom, Kathy Darling; grandchildren, Jalon, David, Karlie, Julie, Noah, Jonathan, Kendall, Karter, Dajanae, Rio, Lazerrick, Naria, Jania and Amia; one great-granddaughter, Elliana; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Thomas.
A celebration of life, with a service and dinner to follow, will take place at VFW Post 5520 in Champaign at 3 p.m. March 7, 2020.
Gary loved to ride his Harley and fish. He loved his two dogs, Sophie and Sinbad, very much as well as drinking beer and Fireball at his home away from home, the VFW Post 5520, where he was a life member of the auxiliary.
He enjoyed helping people doing whatever he could. He will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank the VFW Post 5520, Carle Hospital and Carle Hospice for everything they done for him and the family.