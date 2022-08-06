BRANSON, Mo. — Gary Lee Pavlick, 83, of Branson, Mo., passed away at 2:45 p.m. Monday (Aug. 1, 2022) at Cox Hospital, Branson.
He was born on July 4, 1939, in Danville, the son of Joseph and Lavinia Pavlick.
Gary is survived by his wife, Elaine Pavlick; daughters, Carrie Pavlick and Jennifer (Ted) Kail; grandchildren, Sean (Ashley) Pavlick, Ashley Cook and Alyssa Cook; siblings, Ken (LaVerne) Pavlick and Debra Pavlick; five nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents,’ joseph and Lavinia Pavlick; and best friend, Ralph Dixon.
Gary retired from Kroger in Danville after many years and lived in Branson for 40 years. He was an avid NASCAR fan, especially of Dale Earnhardt Sr.
Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 8, from 1 to 2 p.m., with the ceremony following, officiated by the Rev. Ken Pavlick and Dave Anderson, at Sunset Funeral Home, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, with burial immediately following in Greenwood Cemetery, Danville.
Please join the family in sharing memories and photos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.