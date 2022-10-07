ATWOOD — Gary Phillips, 82, died Tuesday (Oct. 4, 2022) at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Arthur Southern Baptist Church, 530 N. Vine St., Arthur, with Pastor Doug Davis officiating. Burial will be in Mackville Cemetery, Atwood. Military rites will be conducted for the Marine Corps veteran by the Atwood American Legion, James Reeder Post. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Masonic rites conducted by Arthur Masonic Lodge No. 825 AF and AM will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, before the visitation at the church. Edwards Funeral Home, 221 E. Main St., Arcola, is in charge of arrangements.