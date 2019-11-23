WATSEKA — Gary Earl Raymond, 72, of Watseka passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at University of Chicago Hospital in Chicago.
Gary was born June 1, 1947, in Watseka, the son of Charles Earl and Rita Eileen (Clawson) Raymond; they preceded him in death. He married Trula Jane Hoover on Feb. 4, 1978, in Watseka; she survives.
Besides his wife, Trula Raymond of Watseka, he is survived by one son, Nathan Earl (Jill) Raymond of Arcola; one grandson, Beau Jamison Raymond; one granddaughter, Ivy Maxine Raymond; an honorary son, Ryan (Alicia) Hoover and their son, Owen, of Indianapolis; and one sister, Diana Thomas of Sarasota, Fla.
Gary was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He was baptized March 22, 1969, dedicated his life to the faith and built many Kingdom Halls. He owned and operated local concrete companies for many years, but his true passion were the farms he owned and operated.
Gary was a very kind man that loved his family, and his greatest pride and joy were his grandkids. He died faithful to his Heavenly Father, Jehovah God.
A memorial visitation will be from noon until the 4 p.m. memorial service on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Brother Eric Richardson will officiate.
A memory box will be provided for those to share a memory in honor of Gary, or you may share a memory at knappfuneralhomes.com.