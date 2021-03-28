URBANA — Gary Russell Revell, 68, peacefully passed away Thursday, March 24, 2021, at home. The party with his beloved sister, Helen Irvin, and parents, Howard and Ruby Revell, can now begin.
His dear bride, Zoe; his sons, Eric Revell (Sarah) and Chris Revell (Miah); his brother, Raymond Revell (Sue); his brother-in-law, Stan Irvin; his nephew, Jason Searson (Amy); his niece, Jami Smith (Jake); his grandson, Henry Revell; and countless friends will join him at a later date.
If you knew Gary, you won’t need to read this. If you didn’t, you missed the time of your life.
A native of Tolono, born April 6, 1952, Gary was an electrician for 40 years, a decent golfer (how good can you be if you don’t carry a driver?), a fierce Illini supporter and a lifelong Cubs fan.
Ever young at heart, it was no surprise that Gary loved mentoring new electricians, coaching and umping Little League, and supporting his sons in all endeavors.
He loved to hit the road, be it months in Florida, weeks in Yellow Lake, Wis., or Boothbay Harbor, Maine, a few days in Robinson or an afternoon in Brocton. The annual “ham run” to Mr. Allison’s, with stops at Ambrosino’s and Chebanse, will not be the same.
Gary made daily rounds to his favorite watering holes. His boisterous laugh and generous heart quickly made strangers feel like friends and friends feel like family. His shed was home to many neighbors, where the beer was cold and the company warm. The best bloody mary in town, known to all as Bloody Garys, will likely survive, but his magical Tom & Jerry batter may be lost forever.
Please join us at noon Saturday, April 24, for graveside services at Bailey Cemetery in Tolono. Last call will be from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Savoy to celebrate Gary’s life the way he lived it — surrounded by family, friends and cold beer.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House.