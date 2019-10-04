TOLONO — Gary Richardson, 50, of Tolono passed away at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 1, 2019) in Douglas County.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Freese Funeral Home, Tolono. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Tolono.
Mr. Richardson was born Nov. 13, 1968, in Urbana, a son to Jim and Debbie Wingler Richardson. He married Amy Woodworth. They had four children; Derek (Andriana) Richardson of Champaign and Nicole Richardson, Katelyn Richardson and Garrett Richardson, all of Tolono, survive. Also surviving are a grandson, Kyden Richardson of Champaign; his parents; two brothers, Larry Richardson of Champaign and Terry (Tammy) Richardson of Monticello; a maternal grandfather, Richard Wingler; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his maternal grandmother and paternal grandparents.
He was employed at the University of Illinois as a carpenter. He was also a member of Carpenters Local Union 243. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to Gary’s children’s education fund.