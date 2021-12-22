MAHOMET — Ralph "Gary" Rossman, 82, of Mahomet died at 2:35 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 18, 2021) at his Mahomet home.
In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated, and his family will have a private celebration of life.
"Gary" was born on Jan. 26,1939, a son of Robert William and Wilma Lula (Farris) Rossman, in Champaign. He married Patricia Ann O'Neil on Aug. 25, 1962.
Survivors include his two children, Lori Ann Rossman (Mike) Hays of Mahomet and Robert Gary (Sage) Rossman of Mahomet; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and stepsister, Ann Corbly of Raleigh, N.C.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, in-laws, baby brother and grandson. He was the best dad ever!
He graduated from Champaign High School in 1956 and attended the University of Illinois, and then transferred to Southern Illinois University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in business in 1961. While in college, he received the nickname "Bozwell," and during his many years in a local Champaign bowling league, his buddies called him "Shoe." Neither story is very interesting. The caption in his 1956 yearbook reads: "A friendly chap, who always has a comeback," which held true until the end.
Gary worked for IBM in Omaha, Neb., then returned to the Champaign area to work for the University of Illinois Chemistry Department in the 60s. In the 80s, he moved to the university's Operation and Maintenance Division. He later became the assistant director of the O&M garage. Gary spearheaded the first recycling program at the university campus. He retired from the UI in April 1998 after 32 years of service. Gary was also in the Army Reserve from 1962 to 1968.
He enjoyed cars, especially Ford/Lincoln, golfing, bowling, reading, photography and traveling. He adored the many pets he had over the years. He delighted in his home and spending time with his wife of nearly 58 years.
If you’d like to make a donation in Gary's name, please do so to Bloomington Faith Church, 8782 North 1550 East, Bloomington, IL 61705. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.