WHITE HEATH — Gary L. Spencer, 81, of White Heath died Wednesday morning (June 10, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Due to current gathering restrictions, there will be a private graveside service at Ingram Cemetery, White Heath.
Gary was born on Aug. 1, 1938, in Garrett, a son of Thomas "Wendell" and Freida Gregg Spencer. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Keith; and one great-granddaughter, Cora Bell Reifsteck.
Survivors include his wife, Charlotte; nine children and their spouses, Kenny (Sandra) Spencer of Champaign, Debby (Bob) Reifsteck of Roanoke, Linda (Frank) Trevino of New Mexico, Pam (Tom) Cloyd of Mahomet and Diana (Don) Wilcoxson, Walter (Brenda) Brock, Frank Brock, Kenneth Brock and Henry Ossowski, all of Texas; one brother, Tom (Linda) Spencer of Carlock; 16 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Gary was a retired electrician and for many years owned and operated Do-All Electric. He enjoyed restoring and showing old cars, especially his 1954 Hudson and 1940 Plymouth.
