CHAMPAIGN — Gary Eugene Summers II, 59, of Champaign passed away on Wednesday (Jan. 29, 2020) at home.
Gary was born on July 14, 1960, in Champaign, to Gary E. “Jake” Summers and Judith E. Summers (nee Tipsword) on his sister Laura’s 5th birthday. Gary grew up and attended school in Champaign, where he was a lifelong resident.
Always ready to lend a helping hand, Gary was a Christ follower and volunteered at Restoration Urban Ministries for several years. He enjoyed researching history, reading about mysterious phenomena, and anything having to do with cars.
Gary enjoyed different forms of art, and had a special place in his heart for country music. He had a larger than life sense of humor: Gary loved to tease and play jokes on his family members.
Gary loved animals, especially cats, and shared his home with seven that were like family. He also collected fossils and rocks and loved sharing them.
Gary is survived by his father, Jake, of Evansville, Ind.; sisters, Jacquelyn O’Neal, Laura Williams (Sam) and Juanita Truax (Jim) of Champaign; and brother, Gary A. Summers of Evansville, Ind. He is also survived by nieces Sarah, Cherie and Anna and nephews Joseph, Daniel, John, Matthew, Timothy, David and Nathan along with several great-nieces and -nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Judith. in 2004 and niece, Summer, in 2019. We will each cherish fond remembrances of time spent with Gary. He will forever live in our hearts.
A celebration of Gary’s life will be held at a future date. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is handling arrangements (www.morganmemorialhome.com).