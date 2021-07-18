CHAMPAIGN — Gary R. Wieneke, 83, of Champaign died at home Thursday (July 8, 2021).
A well-loved and respected patriarch of the Wieneke clan and a decorated coach to countless athletes over his 40-plus years of track and field and cross-country, he will be missed and remembered by all those whose lives he touched with his signature blend of intensity, wry humor and the heart of a champion. He inspired everyone to be better than even they might have imagined possible and stood behind them in full support on that journey. His legacy of loyalty, gratitude, love and respect spans not just decades in time, but a myriad of states and other countries, and the hearts and lives of so many who are grieving as part of the extended family he built with his commitment, dedication and unwavering focus on excellence.
Gary was born Nov. 13, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Virginia (Harris) and Richard Wieneke. He grew up in East Moline and attended United Township High School. Upon graduation, he volunteered for service in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany working as an X-ray technician. After leaving the service, he enrolled at Augustana College, where he majored in physical education
After earning his bachelor’s degree, he went on to attain his master’s in physical education at Bowling Green University in Ohio. It was at Bowling Green that he began his lifelong journey of coaching track and field and cross-country, assisting while in grad school. After graduation, he volunteered as an assistant coach for one year at Winnetka High School.
He married June Mitchell, the mother of his children, on Aug. 18, 1962, and began his coaching career in earnest at Rockford Guilford High School, then on to the University of Illinois, where he was the head coach for men’s cross-country from 1967 to 2002 and the head coach for men’s track and field from 1975 to 2003.
On Dec. 19, 1988, he married Peggy Gates.
During his tenure at the University of Illinois, Wieneke tallied 13 Big Ten titles (six indoor, six outdoor, one cross-country) and four NCAA indoor team trophies. His best run at the helm came from 1985-95, when the Illini placed in the top three 20 times in 22 Big Ten meets. As a result of putting Illinois track in the national spotlight, Wieneke played a major role in the UI, twice hosting the outdoor NCAA Championships meet at Memorial Stadium in 1977 and 1979.
Known as the “Einstein of the 800 meters,” Wieneke made the Illini a Big Ten and national power in the middle distances, most noticeably in the half-mile and mile. He coached 11 different half-milers to 27 Big Ten titles. Before taking over as head coach of the track and field program, Wieneke spent seven seasons leading the Illinois cross-country program. In addition to their success while donning the orange and blue, Wieneke guided five of his athletes to Olympic appearances: Craig Virgin (1976, 1980, 1984), Charlton Ehizuelen (1976, 1980), Marko Koers (1992, 1996, 2000), Mike Durkin (1976, 1980) and Bobby True (2000). In 1979, he coached the middle distance runners at the World University Games in Montreal, Canada, and in 1989, he coached the U.S. Junior National Team.
Retiring at the end of the 2002-03 season, Wieneke was a nine-time NCAA District IV Coach of the Year, was named the NCAA National Indoor Track & Field Coach of the Year in 1987, and garnered three Big Ten Outdoor Coach of the Year honors. Wieneke has been honored by his peers by being inducted into six Halls of Fame: the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Association (USTFCCCA), Drake Relays, Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association, East Moline High School, and the University of Illinois Athletics. On May 22, 2021, he was further honored at the University of Illinois by having the track at the newly built Demirjian Park Track & Field Complex named the “Gary R. Wieneke Track” to memorialize his legacy.
After retirement from the UI, not being one to sit idle, Wieneke was recruited by good friend Dike Stirrett to coach the girls' cross-country/track team at Tolono Unity High School, where he coached from 2006 through the spring of 2015. He brought the cross-country program back to prominence, starting with only three runners the first season to qualifying for the state championships his final three years. The year following his second retirement from coaching, the Unity girls' cross-country team won their first state championship.
Gary was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed frequent hiking and camping in Wyoming, Colorado and Arizona. His wily sense of humor and impatience for anything other than the truth are legendary and have touched the lives of many far beyond the track.
Gary was predeceased by his parents; one child, Michael Edward; and all of his beloved Labrador retrievers.
Gary is survived by his wife, Peggy of Champaign. He is also survived by his sons, Mark (Angie) of Roberts, David (Lindsey) of White Heath and Michael (Katie) of Greenwood, S.C.; daughter, Lisa of Gualala, Calif.; as well as grandchildren, Claire, Clarisa, Collin, Laney, Colton, Wyatt, Hazel and Gabe.
More widely, he is survived by hundreds of student-athletes from across several decades who love him to this day as their coach and mentor and someone who touched their lives profoundly, bringing the gift of inspiration and instilling in them mental toughness, tenacity and lessons that helped them strive for and achieve greatness and that live on in their lives to this day. Professionally and personally, hundreds have testified to the positive impact of having known Gary as a father, colleague and coach. Everyone wanted to win for “The Win,” and in the quest for that became their greatest selves.
The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, with his cremation. A visitation and celebration of Gary’s life will be held Sunday, July 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Gary R. Wieneke Track at Demirjian Park, 606 St. Mary's Road, Champaign, IL 61820, on the University of Illinois campus.
Memorials may be made to Carle Hospice, Crisis Nursery of Champaign County, the Champaign County Humane Society or an organization of your choice. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.