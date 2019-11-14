MAHOMET — Gary Wilfong, 78, of Mahomet died at 10:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.
There will be a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet. There will also be a graveside funeral service after the visitation at 11:30 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Mahomet.
Gary was born April 27, 1941, in Cisne, a son of Glenn and Edra Wilfong. He married Sue Sisney on May 30, 2002.
Survivors include his wife, two sisters, two daughters, one son, one stepson, two stepdaughters, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Gary worked for the Illinois Central Railroad, retiring in 2003.
