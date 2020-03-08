Gary Withers Mar 8, 2020 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DANVILLE — Gary Withers, 68, of Danville died at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday (March 4, 2020) at Grandview Manor Nursing Home. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers