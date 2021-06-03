TOLONO — Gary D. Withers, 66, of Tolono passed away at 4:22 p.m. Tuesday (June 1, 2021) at home.
Gary was born June 14, 1954, in Bloomington, the son of Jerry and Norma (Robinson) Withers.
He is survived by his significant other, Paula Annino of Tolono; mother, Norma Mackey of Monticello; brother, Dan Withers (Marilou) of Savoy; and sister, Pam Hoyne (Ron) of Champaign.
He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Robert Withers; and stepfather, Dwight Mackey.
Gary worked as a laborer. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Urbana, and the Sadorus Sportsman’s Club. Gary enjoyed NASCAR, camping, fishing, golfing, Western and war movies and, mostly, time spent with his family and friends.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.