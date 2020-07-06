MAHOMET — Gavin Lee Meerdink of Mahomet passed away early in the morning on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Meadowbrook Health Center in Urbana.
He was born on June 7, 1945, in Bloomington as the eldest of four children to Dr. Peter B. and Geneva (Hubers) Meerdink of LeRoy. His family moved to Galva, where he graduated from Galva High School in 1963. He attended Iowa State University (ISU) and was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. In 1970, he earned his doctor of veterinary medicine degree. He is from the third generation of Meerdinks to graduate in veterinary medicine from ISU.
Gavin practiced his first year of veterinary medicine at Pines Meadow Veterinary Clinic in Oregon, Ill. A year later, he moved to Denison, Iowa, where he established a primarily large-animal practice that grew quickly. In 1974, his alma mater recruited him back to Ames to teach large-animal internal medicine, and he later transitioned to the ISU Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.
While working at ISU, Gavin achieved board certification from the American Board of Veterinary Toxicology in 1978. His professional academic career advanced with moves to Michigan State University in 1979, the University of Arizona in 1983 and, finally, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1989, where he retired in 2005.
Throughout his career, he authored more than 60 publications and book chapters, made numerous presentations to national and international professional organizations and served in advisory capacities for various organizations, such as corporations, government agencies, racing commissions and zoos. He served as president of four professional organizations, including the American Association of Veterinary Laboratory Diagnosticians, where the Journal of Veterinary Diagnostic Investigations was created under his presidency. In 2002, he was awarded the highest honor in his field by receiving the E.P. Pope Memorial Award that annually recognizes one person who has made noteworthy contributions within veterinary diagnostic medicine.
Gavin’s talents and energy were not limited to veterinary medicine. He was passionate about agriculture, especially raising his own livestock and baling his own hay. He never backed away from a challenge — he fixed his own farm equipment, which sometimes involved welding, laid brick to build his own shop, and attained a commercial driver’s license (needed to drive a semi) to move his family across the country, not once but twice.
He gave of his time to neighbors in need and served his church. Above all, he had the gift of gab, never knew a stranger and will be remembered for his stories.
He was a devoted husband, father, brother and friend. He is survived by his wife, Lois (Jacobson) Meerdink, with whom he was married for 52 years; daughter, Ann Grissom (Doug), and grandchildren, John, Peter, Jacob and Kate, of Chicago; son, John (Cammie), and grandchildren, Eva, Daniel and Piper, of Mahomet; siblings, Linda Carpenter (Stan) of Austin, Texas, Debra Long (Rocky) of Corrales, N.M., and Denis Meerdink (Pam) of Stockton, Calif.; brother-in-law, Raymond Jacobson of Milwaukee, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.
Donations may be made to Mahomet United Methodist Church (1302 E. South Mahomet Road, Mahomet, IL 61853; mumc.org) or Alzheimer’s Association (225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601; alz.org).
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held. A gathering to celebrate Gavin’s life will be arranged at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.