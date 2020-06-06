BEMENT — Gayle A. Corum, 57, of Bement passed away at 3:57 a.m. Friday (June 5, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is graciously abiding with the suggestions set forth. Private graveside services will be held at Bement Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Gayle Ann Corum Memorial Fund in care of the State Bank of Bement.
Gayle was born on Nov. 6, 1962, in Monticello, a daughter of Ronald Dean and Margaret Wolfe Fogerson. She married Kenneth R. Corum on Feb. 24, 1978, in St. Louis, and he survives of Bement.
Also surviving are two sons, Grant R. (Dusti) Corum of Arthur and Chad D. (Angie) Corum of Bement; six grandchildren, Madison Corum, Kirsten Corum, Caleb Corum, Lynsey Corum, Ella Corum and Korbyn Corum; her father, Dean (June) Fogerson of Oreana; and a brother, Ray (Sarah) Fogerson of Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Gayle was involved with the Bement PTA, a room mom, the Bement Community Council, and the family said that any activities that her children and grandchildren were involved in, she would be there.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, have the honor to serve the family of Gayle A. Corum. “Our family is here to serve your family.” Please visit our website at hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.